Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition is the most modular ChromeOS device yet

Thanks to a new partnership with Google, Framework is announcing the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition. Similar to the concepts behind the regular Windows or operating system-free-based counterpart, this promises to be one of the most sustainable, upgradeable, and modular ChromeOS devices yet. With the news, Framework also becomes the newest Chromebook OEM, just like bigger giants such as HP, and Lenovo.

Coming out in later December, the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition is now up for pre-order in the United States and Canada for $999. If you’re curious about what that’ll get you, then it’s pretty much similar to the standard Framework Laptop. The difference here is that it runs ChromeOS. According to Framework, you’ll be getting the base 2256 x 1504 display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, as well as a base keyboard that has 1.5 mm of key travel. And, it’s not plastic, either, as all the components are in an aluminum housing. As for the CPU options, there’s a 12th generation Intel Core i5-1240P, which seems to be the only option available.

What matters most though is the modular aspect of things. You’ll be able to choose various ports, including USB-C, USB-A, and a microSD card slot. You’ll even be able to pick from classics like HDMI, DisplayPort, or Ethernet. These all come as Framework Expansion Cards. Even the RAM and storage are modular. A pre-built option will give you 8GB of DDR4 RAM, as well as 256GB of NVMe storage, but RAM can be upgraded to 64GB, and storage can be upgraded to up to 1TB.

Elsewhere on the device, the display is somewhat customizable, as a “magnet-attach Bezel” will let you adjust the look of your laptop as you see fit. In a press release, Framework mentioned that all previous Framework bezels will work with this Chromebook Edition.

Most Chromebooks and Windows laptops these days also have privacy features, and the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition follows suit. It has the Google Titan C security chip and will be getting updates “up to” 8 years. There are hardware privacy switches to turn off the camera and microphones when you don’t want to be seen or heard.

The other part of the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition has a lot to do with repairability and sustainability. On the repair front, every part of the device will have a QR code that you can scan with your camera to see repair guides and order new parts. With sustainability, many parts of the laptop are made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials.

To name a few parts, the speakers, battery, and expansion cards uses 30% PCR aluminum. The top cover is 50% PCR aluminum, as are the bottom cover and input cover. Even the keyboard is made of 50% PCR plastics, and the included screwdriver is 70% PCR plastic. It isn’t all too shocking to see Framework think about the environment. There’s been a push for greener laptops, best seen with the Acer Chromebook Vero 514, which integrates PCR plastics into its chassis.