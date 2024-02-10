Key Takeaways Google's AI assistant, Gemini Advanced, is receiving mixed reviews from users. Some are disappointed with its performance, experiencing hallucinations and logical errors in its responses.

On the other hand, some users are satisfied with Gemini Advanced, especially when using it as a chatbot or research assistant, as it provides better answers in those areas.

The effectiveness of Gemini Advanced seems to depend on the specific tasks and purposes for which users utilize it. Results may vary based on individual preferences and needs.

In the past few days, Google has planted its flag in the great AI war. It has renamed its AI assistant from Bard to Gemini, and introduced a new payment plan called Gemini Advanced. This plan is like ChatGPT Plus and Copilot Pro in that it unlocks new features; however, Google has been coming under fire from disappointed users as Gemini Advanced isn't doing as well as the competition.

Related Google Pixel 8 review: The best base model flagship of them all The Pixel 8 brings a new chip with some very capable AI prowess, but the rest of the package is also polished and near Pro level

Mixed reviews come in for Gemini Advanced

On the Google Bard subreddit, a threat titled "Gemini Advanced. The disappointment of the month?" has sparked a lot of debate within the community. The original poster goes into detail as to how they encounter hallucinations and logical errors with Gemini Advanced's responses and laments how they don't get as much value over the free version of the AI assistant.

Some users in the thread agree:

However, the debate was by no means one-sided. A lot of users flocked to the threat to give their experiences, and are a stark contrast compared to the negative reviews:

It seems that people are coming away happy or angry depending on what they use Google Gemini for. It seems that Gemini Advanced doesn't do so hot when asked to solve logical issues or generate an image, but when approached as a chatbot or a research assistant, it provides much better answers. As such, if you decide to give Google's AI chatbot a try for yourself, your mileage may vary depending on what you use it for.