Key Takeaways You can now fine-tune Google Gemini's responses by editing specific parts of the text with new options.

Options include Regenerate, Shorter, Longer, and Remove, allowing for precise adjustments to the prompt.

Easily enhance prompt results by addressing specific confusing or unclear sections without regenerating the entire text.

It can be annoying when an AI generates a prompt that's almost there. Perhaps a specific section seems a bit off, or it goes on for a little too long. Fortunately, Google has updated its Gemini AI to allow you to re-generate any part of a prompt that you're unsure about.

As reported on the Google Gemini release notes, the AI assistant will now let you tweak its responses:

What: We’re launching a more precise way for you to tune Gemini’s responses. Starting in English in the Gemini web app, just select the portion of text you want to change, give Gemini some instruction, and get an output that’s closer to what you are looking for.

To give this feature a try, visit Google Gemini and ask it to generate something. Once it's done, highlight some text you want to modify and look for a small bubble with a pen icon. If you click this, you'll be given four options:

Regenerate tells Google Gemini to rewrite the highlighted section.

Shorter asks Google Gemini to cut down on the number of words it uses in the highlighted section.

Longer, on the other hand, makes Gemini discuss the highlighted topic more. It's a good way to force the AI to explain something it told you.

Finally, Remove gets rid of the selection altogether.

These options are very useful if you like the majority of what Google Gemini said, but one specific part doesn't quite make sense. By asking Google Gemini to fix these weird parts, you can enhance the results of the prompt without asking it to regenerate the entire section.