Key Takeaways Google is renaming its AI chatbot Bard to Gemini, a term that will now be used across the company's expansive AI efforts.

Google introduces a new Gemini mobile app, allowing users to access Gemini AI capabilities directly on their devices.

Gemini Advanced, powered by the Ultra 1.0 AI model, debuts and offers better results for complex tasks — with a Google One AI Premium subscription.

Google today announced that it is rebranding Bard, its artificial intelligence chatbot, to Gemini. There was speculation for weeks that Google was exploring a name change for Bard ahead of critical new features launching, such as Assistant with Bard and Bard Advanced. Gemini was previously used as the name for Google's next-generation AI models, including Gemini Nano, Gemini Pro, and Gemini Ultra. Now, Gemini generally represents Google's expansive AI efforts. Alongside the name change, Google is also debuting a new mobile app, an advanced Gemini Advanced chatbot, and a Google One AI Premium subscription plan.

Google's new AI naming scheme, explained

Starting today, users looking for Google's AI chatbot will find Gemini instead of Bard. Along with that, Google is shifting away from using Gemini to describe its AI models. Instead of Gemini Pro and Gemini Ultra, Google is referring to these AI models as Pro 1.0 and Ultra 1.0. Similarly, Google is ditching the Duet AI name — this is what the company previously called advanced AI features in Google Workspace — in favor of Gemini for Google Workspace and Google Cloud. Essentially, you will start to see the Gemini brand everywhere you are used to seeing Bard's.

"For the past year, Bard has been the best way for people to directly experience and collaborate with our AI models," said Sissie Hsiao, who is Google's vice president of Gemini experiences and Assistant. "Gemini represents our most capable family of models. So, to reflect the advanced technology at its core, Bard will now simply be called Gemini."

Gemini will now be available via native mobile apps

Competitors like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's Copilot both offer mobile apps, but the only way to access Bard on mobile was through a browser until today. Google is debuting a new Gemini app for Android phones that can replace the typical Google Assistant, if you opt in. Users can activate Gemini the same way they triggered Assistant in the past. This includes pressing the power button, swiping from the corner of your phone, or simply saying "Hey Google."

"This new mobile experience is going to bring our latest AI capabilities right to the device you have in your hands at all times," said Hsiao. "I think it's a super important first step towards building a true AI assistant, one that is conversational, multimodal, and more helpful than ever before."

After activating Gemini, a new overlay will appear in Android. It'll allow you to ask questions, or ask for help based on what you're currently viewing on your screen. For example, you could ask Gemini about a screenshot, photo, or news article you may be looking at on your phone. Right now, Gemini is still more of an AI chatbot than a digital assistant. The Gemini app can do things such as set timers, make calls, and adjust your smart home, but there are plenty of things you will want to use the classic Assistant to do. In the future, Google hopes to add more assistant features to Gemini.

Android users can download the Gemini app starting today, while iOS users will have to wait a few weeks for Gemini to appear in the standard Google app.

Gemini Advanced debuts with Google One AI Premium

Source: Google

Google announced Bard Advanced, a more powerful AI chatbot with its flagship Gemini Ultra model, at the end of last year. It's debuting today as Gemini Advanced, powered by the Ultra 1.0 AI model. Google says that Gemini Advanced provides better results than the regular version of Gemini while faced with complex tasks. Specifically, Google lists coding, logical reasoning, following nuanced instructions, collaborating on creative projects, and understanding context as a few areas that Gemini Advanced can handle better.

"Gemini Advanced is now the most preferred chatbot compared to leading alternatives," said Hsiao. Google says that Ultra 1.0 is the first AI model to beat human minds on massive multitask language understanding, and this includes 57 subjects such as math, law, and ethics.

Besides what's available now, Gemini Advanced users will be the first to get new and exclusive AI tools. That's because access to Gemini Advanced is limited to subscribers of Google's new Google One AI Premium plan. The subscription plan costs $20 per month, which puts it on par with competing subscription services like ChatGPT Plus and Copilot Pro. However, subscribers to Google One AI Premium get a lot more for their money than subscribers to competing services. Google is providing Google One AI Premium subscribers with all the benefits of the Google One Premium plan, and that includes exclusive Google Photos features and 2TB of cloud storage.

What's next for Google Gemini?

Now, Google will continue to develop AI features under the Gemini brand. The chatbot is available in more places starting today, like Canada. Moving forward, Google hopes to bring Gemini AI to more regions and in more supported languages.