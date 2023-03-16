While it stopped being part of the conversation long ago, Google Glass made a fairly significant impact on the technology world when it was first launched back in 2013. For the most part, it never really caught on, with only enthusiasts and developers picking up the costly device. Also, the product managed to spark a global conversation around privacy not only in the technology community but also in the general media. Although the original Google Glass was discontinued back in 2015, its successor, the Glass Enterprise Edition, was later released and aimed more for commercial use. Now, tens years after the initial launch of Google Glass, the company is finally winding the project down, discontinuing sales of the Enterprise Edition and discontinuing support later this year.

Google posted a short note of its Enterprise Edition website, stating that as of March 15, 2023, sales of the device have been discontinued. In addition, it explained that support for the device would end on September 15, 2023. In light of this, the company has updated its Help section, giving users a bit more detail of what they can expect. As far as what will happen after September 15, 2023, owners of the Enterprise Edition can expect things to keep working like normal, with the only difference being that Google will no longer issue any updates for the hardware.

Furthermore, the Meet on Glass app that comes installed on the unit will function, but the firm doesn't promise that it will keep it going and adds a disclaimer that it could stop working at any time. As far as physical hardware goes, Google does state that it will provide replacement of devices until the last day of support which is again, slated to end on September 15, 2023. When it comes to factory images, Google says it will make images for the device available until April 1, 2024, through its download page and via OTA updates. It's hard to tell just how many will be impacted with this change, but I think we can all agree that Google Glass has a pretty long run.

Source: Google

Via: Ars Technica