[Update: Fixed] It’s not just you: Gmail, YouTube, Play Store and other Google services are having an outage in some regions

Update 1 (12/14/2020 @ 07:45 AM ET): Google services have been restored. Scroll to the bottom for more information. The article as published on December 14, 2020 at 07:00 AM EST, is preserved below.

Some of Google’s services have been facing server issues for the past few hours, causing problems for users around the world. Services affected at the moment include Gmail, YouTube, and Play Store primarily, with users in India, SEA, Europe, and parts of the USA complaining that they are unable to sign in to any of these services.

Down Detector is showing a spike in complaints related to connectivity issues for Gmail. Here is the outage map for the service at the time of writing:

The G Suite Status Dashboard mentions affected services as:

Gmail

Google Calendar

Google Drive

Google Docs

Google Sheets

Google Slides

Google Sites

Google Groups

Google Hangouts

Google Chat

Google Meet

Google Vault

Currents

Google Forms

Google Cloud Search

Google Keep

Google Tasks

Google Voice

Admin Console

Google Analytics

App Maker

Google Maps

Blogger

Google Sync for Mobile

Classroom

We can independently confirm that a lot of Google services are affected, though some services like Search and Analytics appear to be working on our end. However, hardware that connects to Google services, such as Google Nest hardware, also appears to be having difficulties even though Google Search is working fine.

Prominent Twitter service handles have not shared any information just yet.

There is currently no ETA on when the services are expected to resume normal functioning. The outage appears to be rather widespread. Curiously, services are working in Incognito, indicating that the issue might actually be centering around Google Accounts and Google’s authentication platform.

We’ll update the article when we get more information on this outage.

Update: Google Account services restored

Most of the affected services appear to have been restored. The outage lasted about 30-40 minutes across a wide variety of Google services, perhaps because it was related to Google Accounts.

Reports continue to roll in of users being restored back, and Google offered us the following statement to confirm all services are back online: