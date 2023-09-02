Key Takeaways Google has increased the price of its Nest Aware plans by up to $30/year, hinting at market shifts and changes to tax laws as reasons for the price hike.

The standard Nest Aware subscription now costs $8/month (or $80/year) while the Nest Aware Plus subscription is priced at $15/month ($150/year).

Existing customers will experience the new pricing model in Fall 2023.

Back in May 2020, Google launched its updated Nest Aware plans with simplified pricing, essentially offering a single subscription for all your Nest smart home devices instead of having to pay separately for each piece of hardware. Fast-forward three years, and the company is hiking the price of these plans by up to $30/year depending upon which subscription you opt for.

As 9to5Google notes, the price of Nest Aware has been bumped up from $6/month (or $60/year) to $8/month (or $80/year) while the Nest Aware Plus subscription now costs $15/month ($150/year) instead of $12/month ($120/year). This is a fairly significant price increase of 33.3% and 25%, respectively, under the yearly renewal model. Nest Aware Plus sports two key advantages over the standard subscription: it offers 60 days of event video history instead of 30 days, and it provides 10 days of 24/7 video history while the base subscription offers none.

On its support page, Google has hinted that the reason behind pricing changes are market shifts, which primarily include changes to applicable tax laws as well as inflation. The new pricing model is already in effect for new subscribers and will kick into gear for existing customers in the U.S., UK, and Australia in Fall 2023. Users in other supported regions will receive a notification 30 days prior to the price hike. Furthermore, all subscribers will continue receiving uninterrupted access with the new price, unless they decide to cancel. On the other hand, Nest Aware plans purchased through Google partners like ADT are not affected by this change.

Both Nest Aware plans support Nest cameras, doorbells, speakers, and displays. Other common functionality shared across both subscriptions include intelligent alerts for familiar faces, smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, and glass breaking. The e911 emergency calling mechanism is supported on the two tiers too. You can find out more benefits of a Nest Aware subscription here.