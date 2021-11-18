Google is bringing Hinglish to support to its apps, starting with Google Pay

At its annual Google for India event today, Google announced a host of new features coming to its apps and services in the region. Google Assistant is getting the ability to help users make vaccine bookings, Search has received support for local language queries in five regional languages, and Google Pay will soon get a new Bill Split feature. In addition, Google is rolling out Hinglish support in Google Pay.

Hinglish support in Google Pay will roll out to users early next year, and Google plans to bring it to more apps in the future. To use Google Pay in Hinglish, users will have to change the language from the app settings. Currently, the app supports seven regional languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Here’s one of our features that is specially made for India. @GooglePayIndia will be the first app at Google to have the Hinglish option. Catch more updates from @kenghe at #GoogleForIndia. ➡️ https://t.co/hvMJWHKdE6. pic.twitter.com/EjHTC5xwGw — Google India (@GoogleIndia) November 18, 2021

For the unaware, Hinglish is a conversational hybrid of Hindi and English. It’s widely used in all forms of online communication in the region, as it uses the Latin script instead of the Devanagari script for Hindi words. A good example of Hinglish can be seen in the screenshot attached above. The description in the image is a combination of commonly used English words and Hindi words written in the Latin script.

It’s worth noting that Google isn’t the first to bring Hinglish support to its apps/services. That honor goes to Amazon, which introduced Hinglish support in Alexa all the way back in 2019.

According to you, which other Google apps require Hinglish support? Let us know in the comments section below.