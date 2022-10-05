Redesigned Google Home app includes a setup flow for the Pixel Tablet’s alleged docking functionality

Shortly after giving us our first look at the revamped Google Home app yesterday, Google accidentally pushed an internal dogfood build of the app to users who had signed up for the preview program. Although Google has now disabled the app, we’ve already seen plenty of screenshots showcasing its updated UI and new features. In addition to the updated UI and features, the dogfood build also included a setup flow for the dock feature that will likely debut with the upcoming Pixel Tablet.

For the unaware, recent leaks have revealed that Google will likely offer a dock with the Pixel Tablet. The dock will allegedly let you use the Pixel Tablet like a Nest Hub. We’ve already seen animations highlighting this feature in Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1. Now, we’ve got our first look at what could be the setup flow for this feature in the dogfood build of the Google Home app.

When docking your tablet for the first time, you can add it a room in the Google Home app. By doing so, you’ll be able to integrate it in your automations. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 5, 2022

The attached tweet shows the setup screen for the dock feature. It indicates that users will be able to set up their tablets as a dock to enjoy hands-free controls and personalize the tablet’s UI when it’s docked. Additionally, Rahman reveals that users will be able to add their docked tablet to a room in the Google Home app during the initial setup and integrate it with automations.

The app further includes the code names of two docks, korlan and yuzu, which could ship with the Pixel Tablet next year. However, Google hasn’t shared any official information on the matter so far. While the company is yet to reveal the Pixel Tablet’s hardware specifications, recent leaks suggest that it could pack a 10.95-inch display, up to 256GB storage, Google’s first-gen Tensor SoC, two 8MP cameras, and no LTE support. Google might also be working on a ‘Pro’ variant of the Pixel Tablet, but we don’t have any details about it at the moment.