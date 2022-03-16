Google Home’s redesigned home tab makes it a lot easier to control your smart devices

If you own a Nest speaker or Google Assistant-enabled device, you’re probably familiar with the Google Home app. The companion app is your central hub to control and manage your smart home devices. And it’s now getting a redesign that makes it even easier to control devices right from the main tab.

The Google Home app is picking up an update to version 2.49, and as spotted by 9to5Google, it introduces an updated home view that lets you adjust devices in fewer steps. The update replaces the large device icons with rectangular tiles with rounded corners. The tiles are interactive, allowing you to adjust things like volume and brightness by sliding left or right. And just as before, you can still tap on the buttons to turn a device on or off. Meanwhile, long-pressing a button brings up full-page controls.

Quickly find what you’re looking for, dim your compatible lights, and change the music volume in a snap. Tap to turn a device on or off, slide left or right to make adjustments, and long press for more controls.

The new device grid redesign is rolling out on iOS with Google Home version 2.49. However, the new UI isn’t available on Android with the latest update. 9to5Google notes that they managed to enable the redesign in Google Home 2.49.1.8, so it shouldn’t be too long before it makes its way to everyone. We’ll keep an eye out and let you know once it rolls out widely on Android.

The Google Home has received several nifty features and improvements over the past months. Late last year, the app added a built-in virtual remote to let you control your Android TV and Google TV units. It now also lets you test the connection speed between your smart home devices and Nest Wi-Fi router.

Source: 9to5Google