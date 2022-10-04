The Google Home app is getting a major revamp to give users a more customizable experience

Alongside the new Nest Wifi Pro and second-gen Nest Doorbell Wired, Google also showcased the revamped Google Home app today. Reimagined from the ground up, the new Google Home app aims to offer users a more customizable interface to control their connected smart home devices.

While the updated Google Home app is not available for users at the moment, the company has given us an in-depth overview of everything new you can expect to see when it rolls out later this year. Unlike the current layout, the updated Google Home app has a new ‘Favorites’ tab as the homescreen that lets you create a personalized view of connected smart home devices, actions, and automations that you use frequently. You can also add live streams from connected cameras in the Favorites tab for quicker access.

The Favorites tab will also give you access to media controls at the bottom. The media controls will appear as a Now Playing bar, and you’ll be able to swipe on this bar to access device-specific media controls if more than one connected device is playing media. Tapping on the bar will open up a full-page layout with additional playback controls, album art, and a progress bar.

At the top of the Favorites section, the Google Home app features a carousel that gives you quick access to all your connected devices grouped by Cameras, Lighting, Climate, and Wifi categories. The Cameras shortcut opens a new layout that shows a feed of live streams from connected security cameras, while the Lighting shortcut lists all connected lights with sliders to adjust brightness, buttons to turn the lights on or off, and per-room switches for lights. Lastly, the Wifi shortcut will give you quick access to all your network, points, and devices, along with options to share your password, test the network, view network events, and run a speed test.

Along with the Favorites tab, the Google Home app will also give you quick access to a Devices tab in the bottom bar that lists all your devices organized by room, a dedicated Automations tab to launch and edit Routines, and an Activity tab that will show recent activity notifications. It will also include a shortcut to the app’s Settings page.

In addition to these changes, Google also plans to add support for Custom Spaces in the Google Home app next year. This feature will let you group devices in a room or area in your house for easier access. In addition, it will also let you group all devices related to kids or pets on one screen.

Lastly, Google will also introduce a Script Editor next year to help advanced users create powerful home automation. Although the company has not shared all the details about the Script Editor, it says that the editor will offer more than 100 new features and automation capabilities. The Script Editor will be available through the upcoming Google Home for web experience, which will also give users the option to view camera feeds in a browser window.

The new Google Home app for iOS and Android will be available to users in the Public Preview program in the next few weeks. If you’d like to try it out ahead of the stable rollout, you can sign-up for the Public Preview program by following this link. Currently, Google has not shared a timeline for the stable release. We’ll let you know as soon as we have more details.

What are your thoughts on the updated Google Home app? Will these changes make the app more useful for you, or do you prefer it in its current state? Let us know in the comments section below.