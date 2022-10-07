The Google Home app for Wear OS is now available on the Play Store

At I/O this year, Google announced that it would roll out a Google Home app for Wear OS smartwatches to give users quick access to smart home controls. The company only gave us a quick preview of the app at the time and did not share a release timeline, but the app is now finally available to users.

With the launch of the Pixel Watch yesterday, Google rolled out the Google Home app for Wear OS on the Play Store. The app is available for all smartwatches running Wear OS 3 or above, and you can download it by navigating to the Play Store on your smartwatch. Note that the app is currently a Public Preview release, so it doesn’t support some devices. It’s also pretty barebones at the moment and only offers limited smart home controls.

FINALLY! The Google Home app for Wear OS is now available! Sadly, it only works on Wear OS 3 and above. I tried sideloading it onto a Wear OS 2 watch, but it failed because it requires SDK version 30 and above (Android 11+). pic.twitter.com/gUUXp4ytko — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 6, 2022

You get access to all the rooms you’ve set up in the Google Home app on your phone on the app’s homescreen, and you can tap on them to open device controls for each room. On the room page, you get sliders to adjust the brightness of connected lights, the volume of connected speakers and other media devices, and the temperature of connected thermostats or smart AC units. You can also tap on these sliders to turn the devices on or off.

However, the app doesn’t let you do much else right now and presents you with a button to open the Google Home app on your phone for additional features. It’s unclear whether Google plans to add support for more device controls in the future. We’ll let you know as soon as we have more info.

It’s worth noting that the Google Home app for Wear OS looks a lot like the current version of the smartphone app. It does not resemble the revamped UI that Google showcased recently.