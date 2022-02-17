Several Google Home users are facing issues with light controls

If you’ve been facing issues with light control commands on your Assistant-powered smart home setup, you’re not alone. As per recent reports, several Google Home users are not able to control their smart lights using Assistant voice commands for the last few days. Google is reportedly investigating the issue, but the company is yet to release an official statement on the matter.

Reddit user u/usernamechecquesout recently highlighted the issue in a post on the Google Home subreddit, and several others have since come forward claiming that they’re facing the same problem with their smart home setups. According to the comments on the post, rebooting affected devices doesn’t seem to fix the issue, and reverting to factory settings isn’t of any help either.

Users who reached out to Google’s customer support say that the company is aware and is currently investigating the issue. The issue seems to be device agnostic, with some users claiming that it affects all their connected Google Home devices. However, we were not able to reproduce the issues on our end, which leads us to believe that it may not be as widespread as it seems. Both Aamir and I tested it on our Google Home setups, and all light control commands worked as intended.

I’m firing Google Home! When all of your lights are connected to one assistant, it is unacceptable for it to suddenly start saying “I don’t understand” when I try to turn on a light. Moving to Alexa. — Jay (@TawnyTeuton) February 17, 2022

As mentioned earlier, Google is yet to release an official statement on the matter. We’ve reached out to the company for more details, and we’ll make sure you let you know as soon as we get a response.

Are you facing issues with light control commands on your Google Home setup? Drop a comment below with details about your Google Home setup and your location if you’re facing this issue.