Google Home app has received a significant update, allowing users to add Room Lights to the Home panel and Favorites tab. This is a well-overdue feature that many users have been clamoring for, making it a much easier process to add lights. While convenient, this feature isn't rolling out to the public quite yet, only available to those in the Public Preview.

Anish Kattukaran, the Product Director of Google Home and Nest, made the announcement through his personal Twitter account, and it was picked up by the folks at 9to5Google. Kattukaran shared the details of the new feature currently rolling out to Public Preview users stating that users can now easily add Room Lights to the Home panel and Favorites tab. This "heavily requested" feature makes the process much simpler, whereas before, users had to add individual lights, making it an extremely tedious process.

The Google Home app has seen meaningful updates over the past year, bringing a revamped look and many new features. Some of the biggest updates were shared at Google I/O 2023. Most recently, Google introduced a Script Editor for Public Preview users, allowing users to create powerful and advanced automations with some basic coding. Users can add some custom flair to a space, like being able to play a particular song whenever a particular motion sensor is triggered or program the lights to respond in certain ways based on whether you actually make it home in time.

If you want to try some of these new features and have yet to enter the Public Preview, you can do so by heading into the Google Home app, navigating to the Settings menu, and finding the Public Preview section. From here, you can tap to join, and once you accept, you'll be in the Public Preview. So be sure to join to take advantage of the latest new features and more rolling out in the future.