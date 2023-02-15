For most, controlling the Xbox consists of using the controller. But did you know that you have the option of using your voice too. If you weren't aware, Microsoft's Xbox console can accept voice controls from supported digital voice assistants. But now, it looks like Microsoft is introducing a new option, delivering a new touch remote control feature for Xbox consoles that can be utilized in the Google Home app.

By adding the console to the Google Home app, users will now see a touch remote control available that will allow users to control some of the basic functions of the console. You'll be able to turn the Xbox on and off, navigate the menus, control media playback, and more. Of course, if physical controls isn't something you're interested in, you can always control your Xbox using your voice.

By default, current Xbox consoles support Amazon Alexa, but if you want to get things going with Google Assistant, that's also an option. Just make sure you've updated your Xbox console to the latest firmware version, then make sure that you have a Google Assistant speaker connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the console. Then you can just head into the Google Home app, link the console, and you can start controlling it using you voice.

Recently, the Google Home app received a major revamp, not only updating its look with a new layout, but also giving users access to new features. While it's still in Public Preview, it offers a good look at what's to come, which is exciting. Of course, while we wait for the revamp to go live in a public release, you'll still be able to take advantage of today's announcement, giving you a new way to control your Xbox console. If you want to give it a try, you can always download the Google Home app using the link below.

Source: Xbox