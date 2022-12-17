Back in October, Google announced a Public Preview of its Google Home app for Wear OS smartwatches. The app was only compatible with Wear OS 3 smartwatches, and at the time, it was pretty bare-bones, lacking many advanced features. But at least it was something. Today, Google took to Twitter to announce that it had made some updates for the Public Preview.

Since the launch of the Public Preview, Google received a lot of feedback about the Home app for Wear OS 3 and made quality-of-life changes to make the experience better. Not only did it improve the speed and performance of the app, it also added a new list view that should make navigation much simpler.

The menu will now show a scroll list of connected devices if you have ten or fewer that are in your home. Previously users were shown a list of rooms, meaning that users would have to tap into each room in order to see the connected devices and control them. Going forward, this will no longer happen, and you'll have direct access to devices once the app is launched.

If you're eager to try out the update, keep a lookout, as Google states that it is rolling out to Preview users over the next few days. For the most part, this is going to be a small change, but one that should have a huge impact on those using the Home app on Wear OS smartwatches.

Source: Google Nest Community blog