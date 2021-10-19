Google hopes the new Pixel 6 will double its smartphone output

Google is reportedly aiming to double its smartphone shipments on the back of the Pixel 6 series. According to a new report from Nikkei, Google has asked suppliers to produce more than 7 million units of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, roughly double the number of smartphones it shipped last year.

Besides the Pixel 6, Google has also ordered more than 5 million units of the Pixel 5a, the publication reports. This would mark a significant turnaround from last year when the Search Giant shipped just 3.7 million Pixel phones. Although these numbers are impressive for the Pixel lineup and Google, they’re nowhere close to Apple’s iPhone 13, which is expected to hit 80 million shipments in 2021 alone. The report notes that Google is aiming to grab market share from Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi, all of which have benefitted from the demise of Huawei’s smartphone business.

Since earlier this year, Google has also been telling suppliers that “its position as the only U.S. maker of Android smartphones will help it boost business at home, in Europe, and Japan, sources familiar with the matter told the Japanese publication.”

The Pixel 6 series launch event is just a few hours away at this point. Thanks to various leaks and reports, we know pretty much everything there’s to know about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6 series, for the first time in the history of Pixel phones, will feature Google’s own custom SoC, which is reportedly built in cooperation with Samsung and feature a tri-cluster core design. Both phones will also be bringing along some solid improvements to the camera performance.

As for how much the new Pixel 6 phones will cost, a leak yesterday revealed that the regular Pixel 6 would start at $599 in the U.S. while the Pixel 6 Pro would retail around $899.