Google details I/O 2022 schedule, providing a brief overview of keynotes and sessions

We’re just two weeks away from Google I/O 2022. While the yearly event is primarily targeted at developers, there will be plenty of fun stuff for enthusiasts and the general public. Google usually doesn’t reveal much about what it plans to announce at the event. However, the company has now released the Google I/O 2022 schedule, giving us a brief overview of what to expect.

Google I/O 2022 will be held on May 11 and May 12 at the Shoreline Amphitheater. The event will kick off with Sundar Pichai’s “Google I/O keynote” at 10 AM. This will be the main attraction for the general population as the main event tends to be more consumer-focused. While the event’s description doesn’t provide specifics, expect to see announcements for popular Google services, Workspace, privacy, health, and Google’s other new projects and endeavors. Also, keep an eye out for potential hardware announcements in the form of the Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch, and smart home devices.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The main keynote will be followed by the Developer keynote and “What’s new in Android.” This is where we expect to learn more about Android 13, Wear OS, and updates to developer products and tools.

Google says the schedule is slightly different this year. All keynotes and product announcements will take place on day one, while on-demand technical sessions will go live on day two.

Here’s the list of major keynotes and sessions that will take place on day 1:

Google I/O keynote : Tune in to find out how we’re furthering our mission to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.

: Tune in to find out how we’re furthering our mission to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful. Developer keynote : Learn about the latest updates to our developer products and platforms from Google Developers.

: Learn about the latest updates to our developer products and platforms from Google Developers. What’s new in Andriod : Hear the latest news on everything happening in the world of Android development: Android 13, Jetpack, tooling, performance, and more!

: AI and machine learning for developers : Learn what Google is doing in the AI and machine learning space, from developer APIs to state of the art research.

: Learn what Google is doing in the AI and machine learning space, from developer APIs to state of the art research. What’s new in AR : Get the latest on our AR developer tools, including updates to ARCore, Google’s AR platform for developers.

: Get the latest on our AR developer tools, including updates to ARCore, Google’s AR platform for developers. What’s new for the web platform : Learn how Google is investing in the web platform.

: What’s new in Google Play: Discover new features designed to help you optimize acquisition, engagement, and monetization, and build safer apps.

What’s new in Chrome OS : Learn how Google is supporting innovation with Chrome OS and enabling developer success with tools and guidance.

: What’s new in Google Home : Discover a new era for Google Home — the best platform for smart home developers to build and innovate.

: Discover a new era for Google Home — the best platform for smart home developers to build and innovate. What’s new in Google Pay : Payments are constantly evolving and so is Google Pay. Join this session to learn more about what’s new in Google Pay.

: A path to a world without passwords : Learn your options towards a world without passwords.

: Building the Privacy Sandbox: Join the Privacy Sandbox team as they answer popular questions that span across the Chrome and Android initiatives.

You can check out the full schedule for all sessions and keynotes at the Google I/O website. Although Google I/O 2022 will be an in-person event, the attendance is limited to Google employees and partners.