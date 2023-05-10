Today Google announced a new and immersive way to navigate using Maps with the introduction of 'Immersive View for routes' during Google I/O 2023. The new navigation view for Google Maps utilizes all the best features it's rolled out for the platform over the past year and combines into one visually pleasing experience for your next trip. The new view will populate 3D buildings, vegetation, while also providing important details like air quality, traffic, and weather. The mode will be available starting in the summer and can be used for walks, drives and even cycling trips.

The new feature will offer a more immersive view than ever before, providing a birdseye look, giving users a better perspective, providing more details while showing off the streets and its surroundings. In addition, as mentioned previously, the new navigation view will also show off the weather, air quality and will even integrate traffic details. Not only will users be able to see all of this information in real time, but they will also be able to adjust the time to see how the weather and traffic might change over the passing hours, making it easier to prepare for trips going forward.

Source: Google

This isn't the company's first foray into immersive navigation environments, with Google introducing aerial views, Immersive View, and Search with Live View in previous updates. Google also introduced ways to actually step into popular locations, making it easy to take a tour of a small coffee shop or large hotel even before you reach your destination. The latest update takes things even further, combining the best parts of all of the above and giving users a new way to see the roads and streets they'll travel.

Source: Google

The new 'Immersive View for routes' will begin rolling out in summer and will be available for 15 cities by the end of 2023. The feature will first be available for cities like London, New York, Tokyo, and San Francisco.