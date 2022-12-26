Google has a lot on the way for 2023, from the Pixel Fold to the annual Pixel phone release. But what else could it have in store?

2022 was a big year for Google. It created products in new categories, like the Pixel Watch, and leaned more into improving ChromeOS. But it wasn't all good either. The company had cutbacks in Area 120 — its innovation division — and it shut down Stadia entirely. Nevertheless, Google is a huge company that certainly has a lot of plans going into the new year, and these are some of our predictions alongside current rumors. We've ranked them below from most likely to least possible.

Google Pixel 8 series and Google Pixel 7a

The back of the Google Pixel 7 in Lemongrass showing the camera housing.

Like clockwork, we expect Google to follow up with successors to both its flagships and its mid-rangers in 2023. A Google Pixel 8 is pretty much guaranteed alongside a Google Pixel 7a, with the latter already starting to leak. We expect the Pixel 7a to arrive with a 90Hz display, wireless charging, and a better camera, upgrading it from the same camera that Google was using for years in all of its smartphones.

As for the Google Pixel 8, we expect another Tensor successor, possibly fabricated on Samsung's 3nm process. A recent leak also suggested that the company could be bringing improvements to the Google Camera Pro app, including staggered HDR support. Other details are currently scarce, but the point is that it will very likely be incremental improvements, just like the Pixel 7 series was relative to the Pixel 6 series.

Google Pixel Tablet

The Google Pixel Tablet's existence was already confirmed at Google I/O, and we also learned a few small details. The company confirmed that it will ship a magnetic dock with the tablet that will help you use it like a smart display. However, all we know beyond that is that it's coming in 2023.

However, leaks suggest it could pack a 10.95-inch display, up to 256GB storage, Google's first-gen Tensor SoC, and two 8MP cameras, but it would have no LTE support. Google might even be working on a "Pro" variant of the Pixel Tablet, but that's purely speculative at this point. Either way, we'll be seeing the company's all-new attempt at an Android tablet, which could change things up if done well.

The last Google tablet that came out was the Pixel C tablet way back in 2015. There was technically the Pixel Slate after that, but it ran ChromeOS. Neither option was a huge success, so Google releasing a tablet shows that it seems to be at least somewhat dedicated to improving the tablet experience on Android. At the very least, the company will now have skin in the game and have reason to care.

Google's elusive Pixel Fold might finally make an appearance

A Google Pixel Fold has been rumored for years at this point, though details have been scarce. The company has neglected to officially unveil it (unlike how it unveiled the Pixel Tablet nearly a year early), and all we've had to go off of have been leaks. We've finally seen what it'll look like thanks to leaked renders; it uses the same inner-folding form factor pioneered by Samsung, with a back design reminiscent of the Pixel 7 series. Unfortunately, more or less everything else remains a mystery.

The only other thing we know is that it purportedly has a May launch window, but it's possible that the release may be a limited launch. It's not confirmed coming next year, but we're fairly set in our belief that 2023 will finally be the year that it shows up. Regardless of when it launches, we know that its existence will shake up the foldable scene one way or another, and that's exciting.

A Google Pixel Watch successor might appear

The Google Pixel Watch left a lot to be desired, namely in the battery department. It's a good-looking smartwatch with a lot to love, but it sets the company up for a perfect successor. It's not clear if we'll get a successor this year, but if we do, there are a number of places where we can see improvements.

For starters, the company could fix the battery life. Google advertised 24 hours at full charge, but we found that to be the absolute maximum. We found ourselves charging it up at least twice a day, which is inexcusable in this day and age. The chipset could also use an upgrade. The Pixel Watch sports an Exynos 9110, which was the latest on the market when the Galaxy Watch Active 2 launched in 2019. It's long overdue for an upgrade. Having a more efficient processor could also help with battery life. As long as Google focuses on at least these two areas, it could be a win.

High-end Android TV box

Google has very few devices classified as developer devices for Android TV. In fact, there are only three, named ADT-1 through ADT-3. There's evidence to suggest that Google is now working on ADT-4, as seen by 9to5Google. The report suggests that ADT-4 will have 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, more I/O ports, and even a built-in speaker and microphone.

This is to say that ADT-4 offers much more than ADT-3, suggesting that Google might create a high-end Android TV box in the future. Alternatively, it could just be a beefier solution for developers to test their apps on, and Google has no plans to launch a high-end Android TV box in the future.

In this hypothetical scenario, I imagine that it may retain the Chromecast moniker for branding purposes, and would possibly be a Chromecast Pro. Alternatively, if Google doesn't want to dilute the Chromecast brand, we could see the introduction of a new naming convention for Android TV boxes. There's no guarantee any of this happens, but still, it's fun to speculate.

Better software support for Pixel smartphones

This is the possibility with the least amount of evidence, but it's arguably one of the most important. Feeling the pressure from other OEMs like Samsung and OnePlus, it wouldn't be crazy to think that Google could announce a longer support window for future Pixel devices in 2023. Currently, Samsung and OnePlus offer four major platform updates alongside an extra year of security patches, bringing support to five years. In contrast, Google only offers three major platform updates.

It's not a great look from the owner of Android to be supporting its own first-party devices for shorter periods of time, and with pressure mounting, I think it's at least possible that Google is already considering extending the update window for newer devices that get launched next year. Google hasn't said anything on the matter, but given that it has historically held the throne for the OEM with the most updates for its devices, I would be pretty surprised to see it not at least match four years with the Pixel 8 series.

The future of Google in 2023

Google's future in 2023 looks like a lot of fun, and with some exciting products around the corner, it'll be interesting to see what comes next. Successors to existing products are pretty much always a given, but this will be the first time in years that Google will be launching an Android tablet, not to mention the possibilities surrounding extended software support and some kind of higher-end Chromecast successor. The icing on the cake would be a Pixel Fold, as we've heard rumors about it for years.

As for a "theme" of sorts that Google may have going into 2023, it's hard to say. For 2022, Google focused a lot on introducing new product categories and seems to have changed its course somewhat in how it unveils and discusses future products. With there being a lot to critique with Google's software and hardware choices this year, the company may be becoming a lot humbler, although that's more wishful thinking. Overall, it looks like the company is being a lot more open in its intentions for the future, and it's possible that we may get a clearer, more transparent look at Google going into next year.