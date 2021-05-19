Google I/O 2021 Recap: What you need to know from Google’s big tech event

Google I/O 2021 kicked off on Tuesday, and we’re already on cloud nine seeing all the exciting stuff that has come out from the event so far. In fact, there’s so much to unpack here, it’s hard to even know where to begin. From a radical Android 12 redesign with Material You, to the biggest Wear OS update in years, to a groundbreaking language model, and onwards to quality of life improvements to Maps and Google Photos, pretty much every major Google product and service is getting better.

The XDA Portal team has been hard at work covering the latest announcements and breaking news from this major event. But it can be overwhelming for the average person to keep up with the busy news cycle. We hear you. To save you time and effort jumping from one news post to another, here’s a recap of every major announcement and development that we’ve covered from Google I/O 2021.

Android 12 Beta 1: New features, GSIs, and more!

As expected, Google officially dropped the first beta release of Android 12 at Google I/O on Tuesday. As always, Google Pixel users are the first in line to get their hands on the latest software, with the first beta already rolling out to users with the Pixel 5, Pixel 4/4a, or Pixel 3/3a that are enrolled in the beta program. Several flagship phones from partner OEMs are also joining the Android 12 beta party. So far, the following OEMs have confirmed an Android 12 beta release for their Snapdragon 888-powered flagships:

Android 12 Beta 1 eligible devices ASUS — ZenFone 8

Google — Pixel 3/3 XL, Pixel 3a/3a XL, Pixel 4/4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5

OnePlus — OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

OPPO — OPPO Find X3 Pro

Realme — Realme GT

Sharp — Unknown

Tecno — Camon 17

TCL — TCL 20 Pro 5G

Vivo — iQOO 7 Legend

Xiaomi — Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i/Mi 11X Pro

ZTE — Axon 30 Ultra

Don’t own a Pixel or a Snapdragon 888 flagship? Don’t worry. You can still get your hands on the latest software through the Android 12 Beta GSI. If you have a Project Treble compatible phone, Skanda has put up this excellent guide that walks you through booting an Android 12 GSI.

Android 12 Beta feature highlights

Android 12 Beta 1 Hands-on: A Radical Redesign comes to Android

Android’s ancient widgets are finally getting a major facelift with Android 12.

Android 12 will take device personalization up a notch by automatically theming your notification panel, lock screen, quick settings, and other UI parts from your wallpaper.

Privacy is one of the core themes of Android 12, and Google is doubling down on its efforts with the introduction of Privacy Dashboard, Private Compute Core, clipboard access alerts, and more. Not directly related to Android 12 but a welcome addition anyway is the introduction of a button in the Google App to delete the past 15 minutes of search history.

Your Android phone already lets you control many of your smart home devices, and with Android 12, it will even let you unlock your car. This feature will be coming to select Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones running Android 12 later this year.

Material You is Google’s boldest redesign since 2014

After being shown off in multiple Android 12 leaks, Google officially showcased its new design language, Material You, at Google I/O 2021. The latest redesign is coming at a time when the current Material design, which has been mostly unchanged since Android 9 Pie, had started getting a bit long in the tooth. Material You is bold, colorful, and refreshing, with the main focus on offering users endless customization through its dynamic theming capabilities. Material You will not be limited to just Android and will be coming to all major Google products, including Wear OS, Chrome OS, smart home devices, and more.

Wear OS is getting a helping hand from Samsung and Fitbit

The biggest Wear OS update in years has arrived: Here’s what it looks like

After neglecting the Wear OS platform for so many years, Google is finally getting serious about its smartwatch OS. At Google I/O 2021, Google announced that it would be collaborating with the South Korean electronics giant Samsung to build a unified platform that combines the best of Wear OS and Tizen, Samsung’s smartwatch OS. On top of that, some of the most popular features from Fitbit will also be making their way to Wear OS. And yes, Wear OS will be getting a fresh coat of Material You as well. Lastly, Google has confirmed Wear OS will be getting a YouTube Music app later this year that will allow users to store music on their smartwatch for offline listening. The same feature will also be made available on the Spotify app later this year.

Meet LaMDA: Your new digital friend

One of the fascinating things coming out of Google I/O 2021 is LaMDA, a conversational language model built on Google’s neural network architecture called Transformer. Unlike other language models, which are trained to answer queries, LaMDA is trained on dialogue and can engage in free-flowing conversations on pretty much any topic. During the Keynote, Google gave a demo of LaMDA acting as the planet Pluto and a paper airplane, and it was scarily good. LaMDA is still in the research and development phase, but it will likely be used to power Google Assistant and other Google products in the future.

Project Starline: The future of videoconferencing

Video calling is more popular than ever thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing millions of people to stay home. While video conferencing apps like Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, etc. have allowed us to keep in touch with our friends and family, many of us wished we could’ve met in person during these hard times. Even if many places in the world are easing up on restrictions, there’ll still be a need for better remote conferencing tools as the world is more connected than ever. Meet Project Starline: Google’s project that uses 3D imaging to make video calls feel like you’re really talking to someone in person.

Google Maps: Eco-friendly routes, Safer routing, and new Live View

Eco-friendly routes and Safer routing are two new features coming to Google Maps.

Eco-friendly routes will help reduce environmental footprint by suggesting routes that will lead to lower fuel consumption.

On the other hand, Safer routing will use AI to suggest the safest route for your destination by taking into account current road, traffic, and weather conditions.



Google Maps will also provide a more detailed overview of streets by showing where sidewalks, crosswalks, and pedestrian islands are and will even show you how busy a neighborhood or a particular place is.

Maps will tailor results based on the time of the day and when you’re traveling. For example, in the morning, Maps will prominently highlight nearby coffee shops.

Finally, Live View, which provides augmented reality-based navigation, is also receiving some new updates. The new Live View will be easier to access, more dynamic, and can be used to navigate indoor builds too.

Google Photos: More control over your memories

Google Photos will let you lock your private photos in a secure folder that can only be accessed by you. This is coming to Pixel phones first and later to other Android devices.

Photos will gain a machine-learning trick that will let it create an album of photos that have three or more similar objects, shapes, or colors and highlight them in Memories.

New types of Memories such as Best of Month Memories, Trip highlights, celebrations, etc., will soon be added.

If you don’t want to relive certain memories, Photos will make it easier to hide certain people or time periods so that they don’t surface on your Memories again.

Cinematic photos will use computational photography to bring life to your still photos. It takes two similar-looking images from your camera roll and adds missing frames with the help of AI to produce animated, GIF-like photos.

Google Chrome: Password Alert

Google Chrome’s built-in password manager already makes our digital life a lot easier by remembering all our passwords and offering to auto-fill them in apps and sites. Moving forward, Chrome will alert you when it detects any of your saved passwords have been compromised and will even help you reset them across websites. When you receive a password compromise notification from Chrome, it will show a “Change password” button alongside it. When you click on it, Chrome will take you to the website and walk you through updating your password.

A less fragmented shopping experience

At Google I/O 2021, Google announced that they are working with Shopify to make it easier for merchants to feature their products across Google. And for consumers, Google is introducing a new feature in Chrome that will help you “pick up your shopping right where you left off.” When you open a new tab, Chrome will display your open shopping carts from across different shopping sites. On Android, Google Lens in Photos will soon get a “Search inside screenshot” button that will scan things like shoes, t-shirts, and other objects in a photo and surface relevant products.

All major developer-focused announcements from Google I/O 2021

