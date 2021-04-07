Google I/O 2021 is a free-to-attend virtual event this year starting May 18th

Google has announced its I/O developer conference will return this year as a virtual event. The show had to be canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kicking off on May 18 through May 20, the event will give Google an opportunity to showcase Android 12 — plus whatever else the company has in store. The website for Google I/O 2021 is now live, where consumers and developers can register for the event. According to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, this year’s event will be free for everyone.

The virtual event will consist of everything you’d expect from an in-person conference, including consumer and developer-focused keynotes, workshops, AMAs, and more. Google said a full schedule for I/O 2021 will be posted later this month, so stay tuned for that. Technical Sessions and keynotes will be available on-demand after they first air, while registration is required for things like workshops and meetups.

Chances are Google will take time to share more details about Android 12, which was announced back in February. While there’s a lot we still don’t know about the software, we uncovered a lot of changes in the first developer preview, which revealed features like easier WiFi sharing, AVIF image support, and more.

Google is also rumored to be working on more affordable Pixel Buds and the Pixel 5a — both of which could debut at I/O 2021. We’ve seen both devices break cover on more than one occasion over the past several weeks, so an announcement next month seems like a safe bet. We’ll keep a closer eye on these products as the conference gets closer.

Google isn’t the first company to announce a virtual event for this year. Apple has already announced WWDC 2021 will take place at the beginning of June, while E3 is also returning this summer in a virtual format.

As we wait for Google’s event to kick, the search giant is challenging people to solve the I/O 2021 puzzle.