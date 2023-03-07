Google's I/O 2023 puzzle is here, but it seems it may need collective action to figure it out.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Google I/O is a yearly event targeted mainly at developers, which is usually where we get our first good look at the yearly Android release, changes for developers, and, sometimes, upcoming hardware products. Google generally creates a teaser in the form of a puzzle first so that people can try and guess what the dates will be, and this year's puzzle has now been published.

As for how it works, we're not really sure. It starts with the Google Chrome dinosaur running across the screen and then loads a grid of circles alongside six individual puzzles that can be chosen on the left-hand side that are made up of 1s and 0s.

The instructions are purposefully vague so as to ensure that it takes some time for the puzzle to be solved. It's presumed that those six puzzles will reveal the dates of Google I/O. Google says to start that you need to "create a pattern of inputs to inform the collective output." Instead of starting it yourself, you can select to observe, where it says, "Many inputs are needed to complete the final output. Observe progress and invite others to join in."

Google I/O tends to be held in May every year in Mountain View, aside from when it was held online in recent years. Last year's Google I/O revealed the Google Pixel 7 series' design, the Google Pixel Watch, and the Google Pixel Tablet which still has not been released. We're not sure what to expect this year, aside from Android 14 news.