Google's annual I/O conference keynote kicks off at 10 AM PT on May 10, 2023, meaning it's almost time to hear about the new developments for Android 14 and a flurry of new hardware. It's one of the most exciting keynotes of the year, and I can't wait to see what the company chief Sundar Pichai and others will showcase once they take the stage at the Shoreline Amphitheater. Google has already confirmed it will introduce a Pixel Fold during the keynote, but I am expecting to see more including its long-teased Pixel Tablet and its worst-kept secret, the Pixel 7a.

It's also safe to assume that this year's conference will have a particularly heavy focus on AI. Expect to hear more details on how Google plans to keep up with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's Bing with its Bard chatbot and other generative tech. If you haven't been keeping up with all the developments and want to get ready for all the Google goodness, then here's a guide detailing everything you can expect to see at the event.

Google I/O conference itself is more about developer-related news and advancements than it is about consumer-focused hardware and software, but you can expect a lot of exciting announcements during the inaugural keynote which I'll highlight below.

Android 14 'Upside Down Cake'

I am starting the list with Android 14 because, well, the formal debut of the new Android OS has traditionally been one of the biggest and the most important announcements to come out of I/O conferences each year. The test versions of Android 14 have been available since February, and we've been documenting changes and improvements in our Android 14 post. The new version of Android — code named 'Upside Down Cake' — is expected to bring some modest additions over the current version of Android. We've yet to see any interface changes or other significant improvements, but I expect that to change at I/O when Google previews more public-facing improvements and changes coming to Android 14.

Source: Google

It's hard to tell what Google is cooking behind the scenes, but thankfully we won't have to wait too long to find out. A new beta version of Android 14 will land during the I/O keynote to showcase many of the upcoming changes, so keep your eyes peeled. Don't head into Google I/O week expecting a stable version of Android 14 for your device because that's not expected until August if Google sticks to its current schedule.

Pixel Fold

If there's anything certain about Google I/O 2023, it's the official debut of the Pixel Fold. I say that because Google already showed off the foldable in all its glory. Here, take a look:

Source: Google

Thanks to the official teaser, we now know what the Pixel Fold looks like, but there's still a lot to unpack. I am fairly certain it'll be powered by the Tensor G2 SoC and have other premium parts to justify its rumored $1,800 price tag, but there's no official word on any of that from Google just yet. Rumors suggest that Google will open preorders for its foldable following the announcement at I/O, but it won't be up for grabs until June 27, 2023. It'll be interesting to see how Google's first foldable stacks up against the established models from Samsung, like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and I can't wait for it.

Pixel 7a

Source: WinFuture.de

The Pixel 7a, as I mentioned earlier, is one of Google's worst-kept secrets. The renders of this particular phone are all over the internet, and some are already selling it on eBay. It's expected to hit the shelves in the U.S. carrying a $499 price tag, meaning you'll be paying $50 more than what you may have paid for the base variant of the Google Pixel 6a at launch. Only time will tell whether it justifies the price tag, but a $50 price increase seems reasonable for everything it's likely to bring to the table. I am more excited about the new Sea and Coral colors, and I wish Google offered the regular Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in those colors too.

Google Pixel Tablet

Google's Pixel Tablet has been in the news since Google I/O 2022, when it was showcased for the first time. The company confirmed it would have a dock accessory to turn it into a smart display and also that it would come in 2023. We haven't heard anything about the product since then, but I am fairly certain it will make an official appearance at the Google I/O 2023 keynote. If this is the first time you're hearing about the Pixel Tablet, then let me tell you that it's turning out to be one of the more interesting propositions.

Source: Google

The most interesting fact is that you can turn the Google Tablet into a smart display when it's not in use as a tablet, making it a lot more useful than pretty much any other tablet out there on the market right now. But let's hope that is not its only saving grace and that it would deliver a good tablet experience otherwise, too. There's very little threat to Apple's iPad lineup from the world of Android tablets, and I'd like to see that changing at least a little with the Pixel Tablet. It's safe to say that I am more interested in the Android tablet experience than the Pixel Tablet itself. As far as the pricing and availability details are concerned, rumor has it that it'll go on sale a few weeks after the unveiling on May 10, 2023, and it'll cost anywhere between €600 to €650. I would take these prices with a pinch of salt because European pricing is never a good indication of what it would cost in the U.S.

Google Pixel 8 series

Google could repeat what it did last year at its I/O 2022 keynote and show us the Pixel 8 series early. I won't put my money on Google showcasing the Pixel 8 series at the keynote, but some teasers wouldn't surprise me, either. We already know a lot about the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro thanks to all the tipsters and leaked renders, so it's not like Google is dropping a huge surprise as it did by revealing the Pixel 7 series last year. You can always stop by our Pixel 8 series guide to catch up with all the leaked information, along with some things we'd like to see.

Google Pixel Watch 2

Google's successor to the original Pixel Watch is perhaps the last on my list of things to expect at the Google I/O 2023 keynote, but we can't rule out surprises or wildcard entries. The reason why I am not expecting to see the updated Pixel Watch 2 at Google I/O this week is that I have yet to see even a sliver of information about the Pixel Watch 2. Did Google finally figure out a way to keep things under wraps before the official unveiling as it did for its tablet? We'll find out. You can check out my Google Pixel Watch 2 wishlist in the meantime if you want to know how Google can improve it to go head-to-head with the best smartwatches out there.

Miscellaneous announcements

Genuine surprises aside, you can expect to see plenty of announcements from Google. The company uses the opportunity to announce new features coming to apps and services like Photos, Maps, and more, so I recommend tuning in to see the changes and improvements that'll affect how you use your Android phone if you aren't interested in buying Google's new hardware. It's hard to predict what Google has in store for us due to the sheer amount of products and services on offer, but I can make a few educated guesses.

All things artificial intelligence: Expect to see a lot of news and discussions from Google about how it plans to use AI to improve its products and services. We're already hearing rumors about Google Bard infiltrating your Android home screens, but I won't be surprised to see AI making its way to other services like Maps, Search, and more.

Privacy and security focus: No product keynote is complete these days without a few slides on user safety and privacy. They're more useful and meaningful than ever as we head into an AI-driven future, so let's hope Google has some announcements to make.

No product keynote is complete these days without a few slides on user safety and privacy. They're more useful and meaningful than ever as we head into an AI-driven future, so let's hope Google has some announcements to make. More hardware: The company's Google TV dongle isn't calling for an update just yet, but it's never a bad time to divulge some new home entertainment hardware or at least some new features to improve the Google TV experience.

Google I/O 2023: The most impactful Google show in years?

There's no denying that the I/O 2023 conference is shaping up to be one of the biggest Google shows we've had in years with everything it has in store for us. My colleague Ben shared his thoughts on why he thinks the I/O 2023 keynote is shaping up to be one of the most impactful Google shows in years, and I highly recommend you read that in anticipation of Google I/O 2023. Thankfully, the I/O experience is free for everyone, and you can get in on the action by heading over to the Google I/O website. Team XDA will also be on-ground at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, so you can be one of the first ones to catch all the announcements right here at XDA.

I'd like to hear your thoughts on the Google I/O 2023 event and the things you'd like to see this year now, so let's take this discussion to the comments section below!