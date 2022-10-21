If you stream Disney Plus, Netflix, and others in Google Chrome or a Chromium-based browser, you'll want to make sure your browser is updated.

if you watch DRM-enabled content online through a browser like Google Chrome, Vivaldi, or any Chromium-based browser, then you'll be making use of Widevine DRM Content Decryption Module (CDM). Google has recently reached out to companies to inform them that come December 6th, the Widevine CDM will be deprecated. If you regularly consume protected content in your browser like Disney Plus, Netflix, and others, then you'll want to make sure that your browser is updated come December 6th.

The window of time to update to a newer version of a Chromium-based browser is quite short. Google first released the new CDM to Chrome's Canary channel on the 29th of September, 2022. Chrome 107 will include the new CDM for the first time, but all other Chromium-based browsers will only get the new CDM on November 15th. Then, on December 6th, older CDM versions will no longer work. While you should keep your browser updated for security reasons, it's a pretty quick turnaround.

Google has indicated that those who are using native Android and iOS apps, Tizen TVs, and other devices don't need to worry — this change will only affect desktop browsers only. Most browsers obviously support automatic updates, but for those who don't have that feature enabled (or who are avoiding updating for a different reason), you'll need to find a new way to stream your favorite DRM-protected content online if you still refuse to update.

In other words, the simplest solution is to just update your browser. You don't need to do anything else, and if you've updated, you'll be able to continue streaming content on all of your favorite platforms as normal. Still, keep an eye out though for that update to prevent any nasty surprises. It's unclear if native apps will need an update in the future.

Thanks Mishaal Rahman for the tip!

Source: Bitmovin