Google is updating more than 20 first-party apps to look good on Android tablets

Google is finally getting serious about Android tablets. With players like Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo, and Realme entering the tablet scene, the time is ripe for Google to put in some work to improve the Android experience on big screen devices. Earlier this year, Google announced Android 12L to make Android look good on foldables and tablets. And today, the company shared how it’s optimizing the Android app experience for larger tablet screens.

At Google I/O 2022, Google announced that it would be updating more than 20 Google apps “to look amazing on large screens.” The company didn’t share an exhaustive list of apps, but YouTube Music, Google Maps, Google Photos, Play Store, and Google TV are confirmed to receive a visual makeover.

Big screen, big changes. We’re optimizing the Android experience for larger tablet screens. 20+ Google apps will get makeovers so they’re easier to use and easier on the eyes. Many of your other fave apps are getting updates too. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/qbfs0DLkZM — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

Google also gave us a sneak peek at some of the new tablet experiences, including a new UI for the YouTube Music app, a multi-view column view for Messages, and an optimized Google Maps UI that shows rich information at a glance.

In addition, some of your favorite third-party apps such as TikTok, Facebook, Zoom, and Canva are also set to receive tablet-focused updates. Google says it’s also working on making it easier to discover optimized tablet apps on the Google Play Store.

Alongside detailing these improvements, Google also teased a new Pixel Tablet. Not much is known about the tablet except that it features chunky bezels and a single rear camera. And it’s not coming until 2023.

Stay tuned to XDA as we bring you all the latest announcements from Google I/O 2022!