Google Japan is giving away Pixel 7-themed potato chips to 2,000 lucky winners

Google is set to announce its new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on October 6. While we wait for the event, Google has offered some interesting tidbits leading up to the date, like the name of its next-generation processor, the Tensor G2, and giving us a better look at its colors. But, if you’re a Google Pixel fan in Japan, things are about to get a bit more interesting, as it looks like Google is offering official Pixel 7-themed potato chips to 2,000 lucky winners.

As you can see from the image, the bag is carefully designed to resemble the Pixel 7 smartphones, even featuring its unique camera visor. The promotion will offer four different flavors of chips coinciding with the official colors of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. There is Snow Cheese, Hazel Onion, Salty Lemon, and Obsidian Pepper. The official Pixel 7 Pro colors that will be offered will be Snow, Hazel, and Obsidian. For the Pixel 7, you will also be able to choose from Snow and Obsidian, but you’ll also have the option for Lemongrass.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you are located in Japan or know someone in the country, you might want to enter or have that person enter on your behalf. The promotion will be open for a limited time, taking place from September 13 until September 23. After that point, if you are a winner, you will be shipped a set of chips to enjoy. The first set will be shipped out towards the end of September, while the second batch will be shipped during the beginning of October. To enter, you will need to submit your name, nickname, address, email address, and lastly a phone number. You will also need to give consent that you are entering the promotion and agreeing to Google’s terms and conditions. For those entering, good luck.

Source: Google Store Japan

Via: 9to5Google