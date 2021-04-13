Google will kill Play Movies and TV app on Roku and several smart TVs

Google is sunsetting the Google Play Movies and TV app on several platforms. The move comes after Google renamed the Google Play Movies and TV app on Android to Google TV last year.

In an email sent out to users (via The Verge), Google has announced the Google Play Movies and TV app will no longer be accessible on the Roku setup box, and smart TVs from Samsung, LG, and Vizio come June 15. From there on, users will have to use the YouTube app to access their previously purchased content — which will appear under the “Your movies and shows“ section. Users can still use the Play Store credits to purchase content on YouTube. Your Play Family Library purchases will also be accessible, but Google notes any purchases made on YouTube will not be eligible for family sharing. The only thing you’ll lose is your Watchlist which Google says won’t be accessible from YouTube.

To be clear, Google isn’t killing the Play Movies and TV service altogether. It’s only discontinuing it on the above platforms. The app remains accessible on Android phones — under the new name Google TV — as well as on iPhone and iPad.

Starting June 15, 2021, the YouTube app will be your new home for movies and shows on Roku, Samsung, LG, and Vizio smart TVs.¹ The Google Play Movies & TV app will no longer be available on these devices. To access all of your previous purchases, log into the YouTube app using the account you use on Google Play Movies & TV, navigate to the “Library” tab, and click on “Your movies and shows.”

For now, the change only applies to the Google Play Movies and TV app on Roku and Samsung, LG, and Vizio smart TVs. The Android TV and Apple TV apps should continue to function and are also seemingly not affected by this.