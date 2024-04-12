Key Takeaways Google is killing off One VPN due to lack of customer interest, prompts users to switch to built-in Pixel VPN.

Google is notorious for killing off products just a short time after launch, with many arguing that the company does not give new services a proper chance to grow. A prime example of this is Stadia, which lived just from 2019 to 2023, despite the firm pitching it as a premier solution to play AAA games via the cloud. Now, another Google service is receiving similar treatment, less than four years after inception.

Goodbye, One VPN

In an email sent to customers, seen by Android Authority, Google highlighted some changes coming to its One VPN service. The good news is that enhanced editing features like Magic Eraser in Google Photos will be made available to more devices, along with Dark web reports. Similarly, Magic Editor will also be rolled out to all Pixel users, enabling more to take advantage of generative AI capabilities.

However, Google has also quietly noted that it is phasing out two features currently present in Google One. From May 15, free shipping of select print orders in Google Photos are being discontinued, and later this year, the firm is killing off VPN by Google One too. VPN will continue to be available on Pixel devices.

Why is VPN by Google One being killed off?

In a statement sent to 9to5Google, Google mentioned that the feature is being axed because it just isn't getting enough traction with customers. It also emphasized that customers with Pixel 7 or later models can instead use the built-in VPN accessible through the settings menu. No concrete timeline has been revealed yet for the shutdown of VPN by Google One, but we'll likely see it being disabled completely sooner rather than later, now that the company has made the news public. The service joins the ever-growing list of products present in the Google Graveyard, replacing the collaborative app, Google Jamboard, as the latest entry.