Google rolled out a web experience for its Duplex service in 2019 to help users with the annoying task of filling out their information on websites. The service aimed to simplify processes like booking a movie ticket or reserving a car by automatically filling out forms on websites. Google later expanded the service to help users change passwords exposed in a data breach and simplify the checkout process on e-commerce websites or the flight check-in process on airline portals. However, Google has now confirmed that it's shutting down the service.

A new note on Google's Duplex on the Web support page (via TechCrunch) states that the service "is deprecated, and will no longer be supported as of December, 2022. Any automation features enabled by Duplex on the Web will no longer be supported after this date." However, Google doesn't plan on deprecating other Duplex experiences. On the contrary, the company plans to divert resources from Duplex on the Web to other AI advancements for the Duplex voice technology.

In a statement to TechCrunch, a Google spokesperson said, "As we continue to improve the Duplex experience, we're responding to the feedback we've heard from users and developers about how to make it even better. By the end of this year, we'll turn down Duplex on the Web and fully focus on making AI advancements to the Duplex voice technology that helps people most every day."

Although the spokesperson did not reveal additional details, Google's decision to kill Duplex on the Web could be related to the company's alleged shift away from developing Google Assistant for non-Google devices. According to a recent report from The Information, the company plans to "invest less in developing its Google Assistant voice-assisted search for cars and for devices not made by Google, including TVs, headphones, smart-home speakers, smart glasses and smartwatches that use Google's Wear OS software." Instead, the company reportedly plans to divert resources to its first-party hardware divisions.

Source: Duplex on the Web support page

Via: TechCrunch