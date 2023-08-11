Key Takeaways Google is developing a feature similar to Apple's Continuity service, allowing Android devices signed in with the same Google account to seamlessly interface with each other.

The new capabilities include call switching between Android phones and internet sharing for personal hotspots among your own Android phones.

The feature will likely be released through the "Link Your Devices" menu in Google Settings, but the exact release date is still unknown. It will be improved over time through updates to Google Play Services.

A nifty feature in Apple's ecosystem is that multiple devices can be linked to each other through a single Apple ID, offering features like Handoff, Sidecar, Universal Clipboard, and call continuity, powered by the Continuity service. Together, these facilitate Apple customers in seamlessly communicating across devices to share content and more. Now, it seems like Google is gearing up to take a leaf from the Cupertino tech firm's book, and is implementing a similar functionality for Android-based devices.

As discovered by Mishaal Rahman and Nail Sadykov, Google is seemingly building Continuity-like capabilities, potentially enabling Android devices to interface with each other seamlessly as long as they are signed in to the same Google account. This would be particularly useful for people who own multiple handsets for different use-cases.

The two capabilities currently spotted include "call switching" and "internet sharing". The former could be similar to Apple's iPhone Mobile Calls feature, which allows call sharing between Mac, iPads, and iPhones. However, Google's implementation seems to be different in the sense that it is based on enabling switching between calls across Android phones, not other devices like Chromebooks, at least for now. Rahman also believes that the call switching feature could be powered by the Telecom Jetpack library. On the other hand, when it comes to internet sharing, our sister site Android Police thinks that it could be a way to configure a personal hotspot that can be easily shared across your own Android phones only.

The new capabilities will apparently be present in a new "Link Your Devices" menu which should appear under Settings > Google > Devices & Sharing, but it's still unclear as to when this will be released. If it does see the light of day, it will presumably roll out through Google Play Services, which means that Google could keep rolling out new integrations over time, improving it incrementally.