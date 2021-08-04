Google leaks its 2021 Nest Cam lineup and battery-powered Nest Doorbell

Google plans to launch a new range of Nest security cameras this year. Earlier this year, the company confirmed that it would “keep investing in new innovations” such as a “new lineup of security cameras for 2021.” While it didn’t share any details at the time, the company has now preemptively set up listings for the upcoming devices on the Google Store.

As per a recent report from Droid Life, Google has listed four upcoming Nest devices — Nest Cam (battery), Nest Cam (wired), Nest Cam with floodlight, and Nest Doorbell (battery) — on the Google Store ahead of the official launch. The listings only confirm the names of the devices and show us what they look like, but they don’t include any specifications or pricing details.

(Screenshot: The Verge)

As you can see in the attached images, the new Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Cam (wired) feature a design similar to the older Nest Cam IQ outdoor model. But Google seems to have made some refinements to the mounting hardware. The Nest Cam with floodlight also follows the same design language, but it features large floodlights on either side.

(Screenshot: The Verge)

The new Nest Doorbell features the same design as the existing wired Nest Doorbell, but it looks taller and has a different color scheme. We’ve already seen the backplate of the Nest Doorbell in a previous leak, and it will feature a USB Type-C port, two mounting screws, and a silver circular button at the bottom.

According to The Verge, the “Learn More” and “Buy” links on these new Nest devices redirect to the Google Store homepage at the moment. Currently, Google hasn’t made an official announcement regarding these devices, but since the listings are now live, we believe that an announcement could come anytime soon. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as the new Nest devices go on sale.