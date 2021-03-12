Google leaks the names of a bunch of new phones, including the ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip

Leaks are common ahead of product releases, whether they’re popping up in a forum or on social media. Someone somewhere gets information and spoils the surprise. This time, it’s Google that has leaked the information related to several unannounced devices.

On a list of devices that support ARCore, Google’s augmented reality SDK served to devices through the Google Play Services for AR app, Google has added the following new phones (via 9to5Google):

ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip

ASUS ROG Phone 5

LG Stylo 7

Motorola moto g(10)/Lenovo K13 Note

Motorola moto g(30)

Motorola moto g(100)

OPPO Reno 5 A

OPPO Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Bosch

Realme 8 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G

Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy M62

TCL 20 Pro5G

Vivo X60 5G

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro/Pro+

Zebra TC21 WLAN Touch Computer

Zebra TC26 WWAN Touch Computer

Zebra EC50 WLAN Enterprise Computer

Zebra EC55 WWAN Enterprise Computer

ZTE Z6650S

Out of all the leaked devices, the ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip, LG Stylo 7, Motorola Moto g(100), OPPO Reno 5 A, OPPO Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Bosch, Realme 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A52 4G, Samsung Galaxy A72 4G, Samsung Galaxy A82 5G, and ZTE Z6650S are all unreleased.

The Motorola Moto g(100) is expected to be the global variant of the Motorola Edge S and the OPPO Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Bosch seems to be a special model of the existing OPPO Reno 5 Pro+ 5G. The Vivo X60 5G, meanwhile, is likely the global variant of the Vivo X60 that launched in China, and it’s set to launch outside of China on March 22nd. The Realme 8 Pro is expected to launch soon in India, according to Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 4G and A72 4G will likely be announced next week at Samsung’s second Unpacked of 2021, alongside the Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 5G. Samsung’s Galaxy A82 5G, meanwhile, is rumored to be its second phone with a quantum random number generation chip, according to ETNews.

Google’s leak doesn’t reveal much else about these devices. But we’re expecting the next few months to be busy for smartphone releases, so expect many of them (if not all) to hit the market relatively soon.

Featured image of a leaked Galaxy A52 5G.