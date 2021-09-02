Google Lens becomes the latest Google app to get Material You refresh

A major attraction of Material You and Android 12 is the new dynamic theming system that automatically picks up colors from your wallpaper and applies those colors to various parts of the system UI and apps. Google has slowly been updating many of its apps with Material You elements over the past couple of months. Google apps that have embraced the Material You flare so far include Google Chrome, Message, Gboard, and Google Contacts. Now one more Google app is getting a Material You refresh: Google Lens.

The Material You refresh for Google Lens (via 9to5Google) comes as part of the Google app beta v12.34 that recently rolled out on the Google Play Store. Most notably, the language selection pill in Google Lens has been updated to look more prominent and bubbly.

The auto-detected language and the language you’re translating to are easier to distinguish as they are now divided into separate bubbles. On devices running Android 12, the bubbles are colorful, taking on the dominant color of your current wallpaper. Meanwhile, on the older Android version, they feature a faded blue hue.

Elsewhere, the Lens shortcut now appears in Google Search’s homescreen widget beside the microphone icon, as you can see in the screenshot below.

Apart from Google apps, a handful of third-party apps has added support for Android 12’s dynamic theming. One of the first to achieve that feat was Tasker which showed off Material You theming back in June and brought it to the stable version last month. Apps like Sleep as Android and SwiftWalls have also added dynamic theming support.

If you have a device running Android 12 beta and want to check out Google Lens’ Material You look, download the latest Google app beta from the like below.