Google highlights new machine learning features heading to Chrome

Google uses machine learning (ML) models to offer a host of useful features on almost all of its products, and the company’s popular browser app, Google Chrome, is no exception. Chrome already offers several ML-powered features across all platforms. These include features to make web images more accessible for the visually impaired and real-time captions for videos to help those hard of hearing. But these aren’t the only ML features found on Google Chrome.

In a recent blog post, Google highlighted some recently released ML features that are now making their way to more Chrome users. Additionally, the company has revealed a few other new features that should reach users with future builds.

Safe Browsing in Google Chrome, for instance, is an ML-powered feature that shows warnings when users try to navigate to dangerous websites or download malicious files. It has been around for a while, but Google recently rolled out a new ML model that identifies 2.5 times more potentially malicious sites and phishing attacks than the previous model, making it an even more invaluable tool for Chrome users.

Google now plans to roll out another new ML model with the Chrome M102 release, which will further improve the browsing experience by protecting users from malicious web notifications. As the company notes:

“On the one hand, page notifications help deliver updates from sites you care about; on the other hand, they can be misused for phishing, malware or fake messages. As a result, we use ML to determine the prompts that people are likely to ignore, and block them automatically.”

Furthermore, Google is using machine learning to improve the Journeys feature that rolled out earlier this year. In case you’re not familiar, the Journeys feature in Google Chrome organizes your browsing history into categories with (what Chrome thinks are) the most important pages in a given category/topic.

Google now plans to use ML to make these categorized websites available in your preferred language as soon as you return to them. The company has launched an updated language identification model “to figure out the language of the page, and whether it needs to be translated to match your preference.”

A Chrome browser with a highlighted square around an icon to the right of the address bar. At the top is a microphone icon, and at the bottom is a share icon.

The toolbar in Chrome on Android will adapt based on your needs

Lastly, Google plans to use ML to adjust Chrome’s toolbar in real-time to highlight the most useful actions for you at any given moment. As shown in the attached screenshots, the button next to the omnibar will change automatically, based on what Chrome things you wish to do next — share the webpage or perform a voice search. In case you’re wondering, Chrome will still give you an option to customize the toolbar as per your needs when the feature rolls out with a future build.

What do you think of the new machine learning features coming to Google Chrome? Let us know in the comments section below.

