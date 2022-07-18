Magic Eraser shows off new trick ahead of Google Pixel 6a launch

Every year, Google brings marked improvements and enhancements to its Android platform. This year was no different and expectations are high for Android 13. While the Android OS is the main star of the show, its smaller parts are actually quite important as well. Last year, Google showed off Magic Eraser. This year the company is expanding its capabilities, allowing users to change the color of intrusive objects.

If you’re unfamiliar with Magic Eraser, it allows unwanted objects to be removed from photos. For what it’s worth, it works pretty well. But not one to rest on its laurels, Google enhanced Magic Eraser this year, giving it the ability to change the colors of objects in photos. So how does this help? Well, for example, if you have a serene photo but there is also a bright object that is in the picture, you can tune that object’s color to better match the surrounding colors. So rather than eliminate that object, you can have it still be in the photo but blend better.

This feature hasn't rolled out yet. It was announced during the launch of the Pixel 6a, which goes on pre-order this Thursday, so presumably it'll roll out soon.https://t.co/2wJl9aabuf — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) July 18, 2022

While the feature hasn’t rolled out to handsets yet, Mishaal Rahman has taken an early look and shared his thoughts. For the most part, it looks good in this limited test. Rahman is able to successfully highlight the blue benches in the bottom right-hand corner and like magic, Magic Eraser changes the bright blue into a sand color matching the surrounding vegetation.

Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro recently went on sale for incredible prices for Amazon Prime Day. Sadly, those prices are no longer available, but we are getting the Google Pixel 6a which is going to arrive shortly. The Google Pixel 6a will arrive on July 21 and will be priced at $449. The Pixel 6a will be available in three colors: Charcoal, Sage, and Chalk. If interested you can purchase the handset below.

Source: Mishaal Rahman (Twitter)