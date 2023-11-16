Key Takeaways Google is moving forward with plans to disable Manifest V2 extensions in Chrome, with the change expected to happen by 2024.

Starting in early June 2024, users will no longer be able to install Manifest V2 extensions from the Chrome Web Store.

Google will gradually roll out the change and provide support to developers through a migration guide and open support channels.

Google has a bit of an update on a change coming to the Chrome web browser that you probably heard a lot about in the past. After a pause in December of last year, the company now says it is moving forward with plans to disable Manifest V2 extensions in Chrome, especially since more developers are now onboard with Manifest V3. If you're not too familiar, that's the new development platform for Chrome extensions. It means some older extensions you use might end up being removed from your browser come 2024 once the move is complete.

To be more specific, starting in early June 2024, and in Chrome Dev, Canary, and Beta version 127, you'll see that Google will start disabling Manifest V2 extensions. You'll no longer be able to install these extensions from the Chrome Web Store, either. And, if you're seeking these in the Chrome Web Store, you'll see that these extensions will lose their featured badge.

Don't worry too much, though, as Google will gradually roll out the change, making sure everyone understands it. Google will also work with developers on the issue and will get feedback. Again, the changes are in the non-stable versions of Chrome first, but Google says it's planning to roll out the changes to the standard version of the browser in at least a month, though the exact timing isn't certain. It's all for good purpose, too, as Manifest V3 extensions have better security, performance, and privacy bult-in.

Developers who are concerned by these changes can check out Google's migration guide which covers the basics of how to switch things over to Manifest V3. And enterprises can also check out separate documentation on how to enable new policies for this change. Google also has open support channels that extension publishers can turn to for additional assistance.

Google is also rolling out updated content filtering support in Manifest V3. It now features more static rulesets and more dynamic rules. Updates on the work Google is doing on Manifest V3 are available in the Web Extensions Community Group.