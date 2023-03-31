Google employs a lot of technology in order to prevent and keep false information on its platforms. But you might not realize that this also applies to Google Maps. While there probably aren't a lot of areas where false information can pop up, it does make use of public contributions through reviews, images, videos, and ratings of all your favorite and no so favorite places.These contributions are vital to the platform, giving users new ways to explore places they've never been and get a better idea of what to expect.

Unfortunately, there are some bad players that seem to pop up, and Google has made drastic efforts to eliminate this sort of behavior. In a new post, the company has shared its efforts, with it removing over 300 million posts, that include reviews, images, and videos from the platform in 2022. Specifically it removed over 115 million reviews, over 200 million photos, and seven million videos. Furthermore, it was able to protect over 185,000 businesses from suspicious activity, and prevented 20 million fake Business Profiles from popping up on the platform.

As far as how Google made this all happen, the company cites its use of machine learning, focused on two areas, that allowed it to 'uncover abuse patterns faster', and 'remove fraudulent imagery' from the platform. As you can imagine, these are huge wins when it comes to users, and business owners, giving everyone a safer way to experience Google Maps. While we never get to see these types of protections come into play during daily use, Google is continuously working hard in the background to make its platform better.

In addition to protecting its users, Google states that it took legal action against bad actors, specifically filing a lawsuit that brought the demise of a telemarketing group that was posing as Google. The company also shared its strategies with government agencies like the FTC and other organizations around the globe, in order for these types of issues to be solved as a group and perhaps much quicker.

