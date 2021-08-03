Google Maps for iOS adds helpful homescreen widgets and a dark mode

Google Maps for iOS has gotten a set of home screen widgets and a dark mode, quite a while after the feature already rolled out on Android. You’ll be able to use the feature in the coming weeks, simply by going to settings, tapping on dark mode, and then selecting “on”. Google Maps has had a dark mode on Android for quite a while now after the company began testing it last year.

Google says that dark mode can help to “rest your eyes” and may also “save your battery life”, though as we’ve learned recently, the battery life savings may be minimal. Even still, a lot of people prefer dark mode for the aesthetic, and given that it exists on Android, it’s good to be finally rolling out on iOS as well.

On top of that, Google also announced the introduced a set of search widgets that you can add to your home screen, including quick-access buttons such as home, work, restaurants, and gas. There’s also a new nearby traffic widget too so that you can access traffic information for your locality right from your home screen. They’re useful for getting information quickly, especially as Apple only added widgets to iOS in iOS 14, released in June last year].

Google says that to use either widget, you’ll need to make sure you have the latest Google Maps app downloaded from the app store. Once you do, follow these instructions:

From your home screen, touch and hold a widget or an empty area until your apps jiggle. In the upper-left corner, tap the Add button. Search for and tap the Google Maps app. Swipe to select a widget, then tap Add Widget. Tap Done.

The app update should be rolling out on the Apple App Store now, and you’ll be able to set them up and try them out right away.