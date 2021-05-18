Google Maps is adding new eco-friendly and safety features

Google Maps is one of the most popular services for navigation, but like all online mapping services, it can sometimes send people on strange (or potentially unsafe) paths. Google has rolled out various improvements over the years to prevent Maps from sending people wildly off-path, but now there are two new features for customizing navigation: Eco-friendly routes and Safer routing.

Eco-friendly routes were first announced by Google in March, but the company highlighted them again during today’s Google I/O event, so they should start rolling out to more people soon. “Soon,” the original announcement said, “Google Maps will default to the route with the lowest carbon footprint when it has approximately the same ETA as the fastest route. In cases where the eco-friendly route could significantly increase your ETA, we’ll let you compare the relative CO2 impact between routes so you can choose.” You’ll still be able to choose the fastest route, if you want.

Google also revealed that ‘Safer routing’ is coming soon. The feature will limit your route depending on weather conditions, traffic, and other factors. Google didn’t give a specific timeline for when Safer routing or Eco-friendly routes would be rolled out to everyone.