It's been a little over a year since the launch of Wear OS 3 on Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4. Since that time, we've seen a number of Wear OS 3 smartwatches arrive to market, most notably Google's own Pixel Watch. While Wear OS 3 was seen a number of improvements since its launch with a variety of updates, perhaps its most significant one has now arrived, allowing users to receive turn-by-turn navigation in Google Maps without the use of a connected smartphone.

Google shared news of the update through its Wear OS support page, notifying users that going forward, they would be able to utilize turn-by-turn navigation in Google Maps on their compatible Wear OS smartwatches without the need for a tethered smartphone. Now, while it sounds exciting and convenient, it doesn't completely free your from a wireless connection. Instead, users that want to take advantage of this function will be required to use a smartwatch with an LTE connection. That means there are only a handful of Wear OS 3 products that currently support this feature, with some of the more popular options being the Pixel Watch or Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE.

If you want to give this a try, you'll head into the Google Maps app on your compatible smartwatch, and you can either search for navigation locations using the display or get directions using the "Hey Google" command. For the most part, this should be an excellent addition to the user experience. The announcement comes at a perfect time, considering CES 2023 is underway and the company has also announced changes to Android Auto, with its new split-screen redesign, along with changes that are coming to the Android 13 media player, and how it will support Spotify Connect devices in the near future.

Source: Wear OS by Google Help