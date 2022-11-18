A couple of months ago, Google introduced new features that would be coming to Maps. The update offered a more immersive experience, the ability to understand neighborhoods better, eco-friendly routing, and also a new option in Live View that would allow users to search for various points of interest. Now, Search with Live View is finally rolling out for Android and iOS users in Los Angeles, London, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Tokyo.

Google Live View has been around for a few years now, so it only seems natural that it would evolve. With Search with Live View, users will now be able to get more information on their screen while looking at locations using augmented reality. Previously Live View allowed users to navigate streets using the camera on their phone, seeing the world around them and getting handy directions on their screens. Now, there will be more information in front of them, with points of interest like restaurants, ATMs, transit stations, and more.

Furthermore, there will be more information for each location on the screen. That means you won't have to do an additional search in order to see its rating, operating hours, price range, and how busy it is. In addition to Search with Live View, Google Maps has been updated with more options when searching for EV charging stations. Now owners of EVs can search for charging stations that offer faster-charging speeds and different charging plugs. That means less time spent going to a station that doesn't meet your needs.

As a final addition to Google Maps, searching for locations with wheelchair accessibility is now available globally. By turning on “Accessible Places” in the settings menu, users will be able to see which locations have wheelchair-accessible entrances. Previously this feature was only available in Australia, Japan, the United States, and the U.K. So, be sure to update Google Maps in order to take advantage of all the latest features.

Source: Google Blog