Google Maps may soon show you how much toll roads cost

Google Maps is one of the most useful services Google has to offer and the best part is that it’s always getting better with new features and improvements. Case in point: a new feature coming soon to Google Maps will show you toll estimates and other charges you might incur on your route, allowing you to decide in advance whether you should avoid toll roads.

While Google Maps has been showing the presence of toll roads for a while now, it currently doesn’t show toll prices. But that’s set to change soon. According to a message sent to the Google Maps preview program members (via Android Police), Google Maps will receive a new feature that will automatically display toll prices and other expenses on driving routes.

Android Police notes that toll prices would be displayed along a driving route before the user selects it, making it easier for users to figure out the best option that works best for them.

The feature hasn’t rolled out to users yet nor is it available to members of the Google Maps preview program. It’s unclear whether this feature will be limited to select regions like the US, or available in all markets where Google Maps is offered.

Google Maps has picked up a couple of new tricks over the last few weeks. Earlier this month, Google Maps for iOS finally added a proper dark mode along with a bunch of new search widgets for accessing important information straight from the home screen. More recently, Spin and Bird teamed up with Google to integrate their rentable electric scooters and bikes with Google Maps. With the integration, users in select markets can now quickly find electric vehicles of Spin and Brid right on Google Maps and select them as a mode of transportation for their trips.