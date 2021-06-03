Google Maps prepares to let you share your arrival time with stores

Google Maps is working on a new feature that will let you share your arrival time with stores to facilitate faster pickups. We spotted the upcoming feature in a teardown of Google Maps v10.72, which recently started rolling out via the Play Store.

An APK teardown can often predict features that may arrive in a future update of an application, but it is possible that any of the features we mention here may not make it in a future release. This is because these features are currently unimplemented in the live build and may be pulled at any time by the developers in a future build.

As you can see in the attached strings, the Assistive Pickup feature will give you an option to add your order to Google Maps and share your arrival time with the store for a faster pickup. The app will then share your estimated arrival time with the store automatically until you reach the store.

<string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_ACTIVATION_SIGN_IN_PAGE_SUBTITLE">Sign in to add your order to Maps, for a faster pickup later</string> <string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_ACTIVATION_SIGN_IN_PAGE_TITLE">Save time at pickup</string> <string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_ARRIVAL_CHECK_IN_BUTTON_TEXT">Check in</string> <string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_ARRIVAL_CHECK_IN_SUBTITLE">Check in with the store so they can bring your order directly to you</string> <string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_ARRIVAL_CHECK_IN_TITLE">Pick up your order</string> <string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_ETA_PROMPT_OK">OK</string> <string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_ETA_SHARE_BUTTON">Share arrival time</string> <string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_ETA_SHARING_CONFIRMATION_PROMPT_TEXT">Sharing arrival time until you get to the store</string> <string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_ETA_SHARING_EXIT_PROMPT_EXIT_BUTTON">Exit</string> <string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_ETA_SHARING_EXIT_PROMPT_TEXT">"You'll also stop sharing your arrival time with the store"</string> <string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_ETA_SHARING_EXIT_PROMPT_TITLE">Exit navigation?</string> <string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_ETA_SHARING_IN_PROGRESS">Sharing estimated time of arrival</string> <string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_ETA_UNSHARE_BUTTON">Stop sharing arrival time</string> <string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_MORE_INFORMATION_DIALOG_BODY">Pickup orders are created from confirmations sent to your Gmail. You can turn this off in settings any time.</string> <string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_MORE_INFORMATION_DIALOG_BUTTON_TEXT">OK</string> <string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_MORE_INFORMATION_DIALOG_LEARN_MORE">Learn more about orders on Maps</string> <string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_MORE_INFORMATION_DIALOG_SETTINGS">Go to settings</string> <string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_MORE_INFORMATION_DIALOG_TITLE">Pickup orders on Maps</string> <string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_NAVIGATION_SHARING_NOTICE_PROMPT_ANOTHER_DEVICE_SUBTITLE">On another device</string> <string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_NAVIGATION_SHARING_NOTICE_PROMPT_CANCELED_SUBTITLE">Not available for pickup</string> <string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_NAVIGATION_SHARING_NOTICE_PROMPT_CANCELED_TITLE">Order canceled</string> <string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_NAVIGATION_SHARING_NOTICE_PROMPT_CHECKED_IN_TITLE">Already checked in</string> <string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_NAVIGATION_SHARING_NOTICE_PROMPT_PICKED_UP_TITLE">Order picked up</string> <string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_NAVIGATION_SHARING_NOTICE_PROMPT_UNKNOWN_SUBTITLE">Continue and check in at the store</string> <string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_NAVIGATION_SHARING_NOTICE_PROMPT_UNKNOWN_TITLE">"Can't share arrival time"</string> <string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_SHARE_DIALOG_BODY">Share your arrival with %s while you drive, and get your order even faster. Your real-time location is never shared.</string> <string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_SHARE_DIALOG_CANCEL_BUTTON_TEXT">Not now</string> <string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_SHARE_DIALOG_LEARN_MORE">Learn more about sharing arrival time</string> <string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_SHARE_DIALOG_SHARE_BUTTON_TEXT">Share arrival time</string> <string name="ASSISTIVE_PICKUP_SHARE_DIALOG_TITLE">Ready to go?</string>

You will be able to create pickup orders from confirmations sent to your Gmail ID once the feature is live, and you’ll also get an option to turn the feature off in settings at any time. Furthermore, the feature will also include a “Check in” option to help you check in with the store “so they can bring your order directly to you.” The strings also note that the feature won’t share your real-time location with the store at any given time. We also found an image depicting the Assistive Pickup feature in the teardown and here’s what it looks like:

As soon as Assistive Pickup rolls out on the stable channel, Google Maps will show you a card highlighting the new feature. It will include quick instructions to help you start using the new feature. Currently, the feature isn’t live in the latest Google Maps release. We’ll update this post as soon as it starts rolling out with a future update.

Google Maps has received a ton of new features in the last few weeks. These include an improved live view, new eco-friendly and safety features, and a tailored experience with richer info. You can learn more about these features by following the links above.