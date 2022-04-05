Google Maps adds more traffic information and new iPhone features

Google Maps is still the best mapping service around, and Google is constantly adding new features. Today the company announced a few changes to how maps are displayed on mobile, as well as a handful of new features exclusively for Apple devices to take advantage of newer iOS functionality.

Google Maps has been able to warn you about toll roads for years now, and there’s even an option to avoid toll routes when planning trips or using turn-by-turn navigation. However, Google is now going a step further by displaying estimated toll prices for an entire route, which was being tested last year. The data comes from “local tolling authorities,” based on the current day of the week and the time you’re expected to reach the toll. Google says the functionality will be available later this month for “nearly 2000 toll roads in the U.S., India, Japan and Indonesia.”

Google is also improving street data for navigation, building on the speed limit indicator that was rolled out throughout 2019 and 2020. Traffic lights and stop signs are now visible on some roads, along with “enhanced details like building outlines and areas of interest.” Google is even adding data about the shape and width of certain roads. The new indicators will roll out over the coming weeks on Android, iOS, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

Finally, Google is updating Maps on iPhone to take advantage of newer iOS features. There’s a new home screen widget for accessing trips pinned in your Go Tab, which displays the arrival time, next departure, and (if you’re driving) suggested routes. The new widget joins the others that were added last year, such as the traffic and search widgets. You’ll also be able to see directions and start navigations from your Apple Watch, just like you can on Wear OS smartwatches. Google is also adding more integrations for Siri, Spotlight, and Shortcuts — you’ll be able to say “Hey Siri, search in Google Maps,” for example.

Source: Google Maps