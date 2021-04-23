Google may have accidentally shared a photo from the Pixel 5a

The saga surrounding the Google Pixel 5a’s existence was odd, to say the least. A rumor claimed it was canceled, followed by Google confirming the device was very much not canceled. Now, Google may have shared a photo that was taken with the device all the way back in October of last year.

The image was found in a photo album that was linked to a blog post that talks about HDR+ with bracketing on Pixel Phones.

Image: Google

We can surmise a few details about the Pixel 5a from the sample photo. It was taken on October 1, 2020, so it’s likely from an early software build and older Google Camera release. The resolution is 4032×3024, which suggests the device is equipped with a 12.2MP sensor. Meanwhile, the aperture is f/2.2, and the equivalent focal length is 16mm, suggesting this is a shot from the ultra wide-angle camera.

When the Pixel 5a launches, it will likely come equipped with a dual-camera setup and feature support for HDR+ with bracketing. The device will also likely include support for Night Sight and Portrait Mode — features we’ve come to expect from Pixel handsets.

The image itself isn’t anything spectacular, but as we said, it’s probably from an early software build and not completely indicative of what we’ll see from the retail release.

Now that we know the Pixel 5a isn’t canceled, it’s just a waiting game for it to arrive. Although Google is scheduled to hold an I/O event in May, the device isn’t expected to arrive until the end of summer or even in the fall of this year. When it does launch, it’ll only be available in the U.S. and Japan.

In addition to a dual-camera setup, the Pixel 5a is expected to feature a 6.2-inch OLED Full HD+ display and a Snapdragon 765G SoC. A previous report also said the Pixel 5a notes the Pixel 5a will allegedly be 2.3mm longer, 0.8mm narrower, and 0.6mm thicker than the Pixel 4a 5G.

H/T XDA Senior Member cstark27