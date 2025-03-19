Summary Google plans to introduce Gemini AI for Windows users through Chrome, enabling widget functionality.

Users must consent to use Gemini by clicking a button and accepting terms in a dialogue box.

Gemini widget works on both Chrome and desktop, Chrome doesn't need to be open to use it.

Google may not have taken the lead in the AI race, but the company is leaving no stone unturned to ensure its AI features are available across all its apps and services. Also, its Gemini AI is available on almost all the latest Android phones, acting as an assistant that helps you understand what's written on the screen, ask questions about it, and more.

Now, the Mountain View tech giant may soon introduce something similar for Windows users. And to make it happen, the company will use one of Windows' core features.

Google may soon slip Gemini into Windows system tray

Image: Leopeva64-2 Image: Leopeva64-2

As spotted by famed leaker u/Leopeva64-2 on Reddit, Google is working on a feature to introduce a Gemini widget for Windows users through Google Chrome. The feature is currently in the development stage, so you can't enable it or make it work at the moment. However, based on what the leaker has described, the Gemini widget can be launched on your PC screen from both the Chrome web browser and from the Gemini shortcut in the Windows system tray.

The best thing about this feature is that it isn't forced on users. When available, you'll have to give your consent before the widget arrives on your PC screen by clicking the Gemini button on the Chrome title bar. It'll not appear on your screen if you don't accept the terms and conditions in the "First Run Experience" dialogue box, which appears after you click the Gemini button on the title bar for the first time.

Once you approve, you will be able to launch the Gemini widget directly in the browser as well as on the desktop. However, it isn't necessary to keep the Google Chrome browser open to launch the widget. That's where the Gemini shortcut button in the Windows system tray comes in handy, as it allows you to launch Gemini when Chrome is closed. If you want to make it disappear from the system tray, you can right-click the Gemini shortcut and click Exit.

Since the feature is in the very early stage of development, it isn't super clear how exactly the widgets will function. But the leaker claims that it'll work very similar to the Gemini overlay on Android phones. That means you'll get a text input field and a microphone button in the widget to ask questions related to what you see on your PC screen or maybe other topics. Unfortunately, it isn't clear when this will be available for Chrome and Windows users.

A Gemini Side panel is in the works, too

In addition to the Gemini widget, Google is also working towards introducing a Gemini Side panel in the Google Chrome browser, much like the Copilot Side panel in Microsoft Edge, as per the latest findings from the same leaker. However, unlike in the case of the Gemini widget, it looks like Google hasn't made any significant progress in developing the feature, as it only exists in the prototype. All we know about it is that there will be a button in the toolbar to launch the Side panel. Hopefully, we'll get more details related to how both the features work very soon.