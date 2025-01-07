Summary Google and MediaTek's collaboration will improve smart home experiences

MediaTek's MT7903 chipset enables Thread and Matter integration

The new chipset will enhance connectivity and interactivity in smart homes

It's easy to get caught up with all the hot new products in CES 2025, but not much attention goes towards all the progress and collaboration that goes on behind the scenes to make said products happen. If you want a peek into the inner workings of your favorite devices, Google and MediaTek took to the stage to reveal how their partnership is going. By the sounds of things, the two are going to make smart homes even better in the coming new year.

Google and MediaTek are bringing Thread and Matter technologies to smart homes

Source: Google

In an emailed press release, MediaTek discussed how things have been going with it and Google, a partnership that began a year ago:

At CES 2024, Google and MediaTek kicked off a collaboration to build a new chipset solution for the Google Home ecosystem. This chipset will facilitate widespread adoption of Thread and enable developers to provide more robust and responsive smart home experiences for users. Known as the MT7903, this new MediaTek Filogic-branded chipset is a wireless connectivity solution integrating tri-band Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, and IEEE 802.15.4/Thread radios.

MediaTek aims to get the MT7903 out during the first half of 2025 and will make Thread cheaper and more accessible for developers to add to their products. It will also support the Matter standard, which brings together smart devices from different manufacturers under one umbrella for better interactivity and security. It even allows devices to enter sleep mode while still maintaining a connection with the other devices in a smart home setup. As such, if you're a fan of Google Home interconnectivity, keep an eye out for devices released in the new year that feature the MT7903.