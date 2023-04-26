Google Meet ranks as one of the top options available when it comes to best video chat services. After years of chugging along at 720p, the service is now getting a nice upgrade, bumping up its video streaming quality to 1080p for qualifying Workspace and Google One accounts.

The update was shared on Google's Workspace blog, but there are quite a lot of restrictions involved. So first and foremost, only certain Google Workspace and Google One accounts are eligible for the time being. Google has made it clear that only the following Workspace accounts are eligible: Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Education Plus, Enterprise Essentials and Frontline customers.

Source: Google

As for Google One account holders, users will need to be subscribed to plans with 2TB or more to be eligible for 1080p streaming on Google Meet. To make things crystal clear and to avoid confusion, Google has provided a list of accounts that are not eligible which are as follows: Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, Nonprofits, and G Suite Basic, Google Business, and personal Google accounts.

Now, if you qualify, you'll want to make sure that the webcam or camera you are using can stream in 1080p. If not, you will need to upgrade to a better quality webcam in order to take advantage. If you've satisfied all the criteria above, you can head into the Google Meet session on your computer with a supported browser, and you should see the option to turn on 1080p streaming before you head into the Meet. Keep in mind that this setting will require more bandwidth, so if things aren't working as well, you might want to knock it back down to 720p.

Source: Google

In addition to all the previously mentioned requirements, Google still has more stipulations stating "This resolution is available on the web when using a computer with a 1080p camera and enough computing power in meetings with two participants." So if you don't see the option, it might mean someone in the Meet doesn't have enough "computing power" to run the feature. But like standard Google Meet streams, the quality will automatically be adjusted as necessary in order to maintain a smooth experience.

The new feature is already rolling out for those on Rapid Release domains, and those on the Scheduled Release domains should start to see it on May 4. Google has stated that it could take up to 15 days for a full roll-out, so just in case you aren't seeing it, be patient.