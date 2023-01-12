Google just rolled out a new Google Meet feature that lets you share emoji reactions during meetings. The company is now planning to bring another cool feature to the video conferencing app, which will allow you to customize your video feed with a dynamic 360-degree background.

Currently, Google Meet lets you customize your video feed with a couple of useful visual effects, like background blur, color filters, and static/video backgrounds. You also have the option to upload your own custom backgrounds to personalize your feed. In the coming weeks, Google Meet users on Android and iOS will also get access to new 360-degree backgrounds to personalize their video feeds. These backgrounds will utilize your phone's gyroscope and orientation data to move as you move your phone, giving your video feed a cool look. Google says (via 9to5Google) that the upcoming 360-degree backgrounds are videos and will move independently of the 360-degree motion.

At launch, Google Meet will offer three 360-degree backgrounds, namely oasis, sky city, and mountain temple, showing different landscapes. The service plans to add more backgrounds in the future. The new backgrounds will be available on Google Meet on Android and iOS in the coming weeks to both consumers and paid Workspace users. Google hasn't shared a definite release timeline, but we'll let you know as soon as the backgrounds start rolling out.

Along with the new backgrounds, Google Meet will also start prompting users to stop using the legacy Meet app, named "Meet (original)," starting next week. If you're still using the older app, you should switch to the new app (the one with the four-colored Google Meet icon) and uninstall the old one from your device. That's because it lacks some of the latest features available in the new Meet app, and Google plans to remove it in the coming months.

Via: 9to5Google